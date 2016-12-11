MAC’s Christmas Collection for 2016 is based on a fantastical world of the Nutcracker character and a cast of pretty dolls. There’s an array of pretty-packaged basics – lipsticks in pinks, reds and plums ($44.00) Magic Dust Eye Shadow in pink, peach, purple and gold ($56.00) Eye Kohl in purple and bronzed brown ($44.00) Pigment in rose and magenta ($48.00) and Magic Dust Powder ($60.00) in soft pink and peachy pink.

The Kits on offer are amazing and obviously extremely-gift-worthy, and way too many to list! (there’s 27!) The purple and pink harlequin-print bags with golden and red embroidered-trim hold beautiful treasures, brush sets that cover eyes, face, lips and brows, lip kits, eye shadow compacts, dual Skinfinish compacts, Pigments and Glitter, Retro Matte, Patentpolish and Mineralize Lip kits and Viva Glam and Viva Glamorous.

All kits and products are on counter right now at M.A.C stores and counters until Christmas Day.