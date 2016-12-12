In my humble opinion a Glycolic Acid in some form, whether it be a toner or a pad, is a must in any smart skincare regime. I can tell you what it will do for your skin, but the proof is definitely in the use, and even first-timer’s will see extremely pleasing results on first application. I use a 5% Glycolic Toner (Pixi Glow Tonic) and the Cane + Austin Retexture Pads I’ve been road-testing are a step-up with 10% Glycolic.

Glycolics will add a glow and smoothness to your skin, fade pigmentation, give non-physical-exfoliation, reduce pore size and the biggie for me – stimulate the skin to build new collagen.

Cane + Austin use a pure form of sugar cane in their Glycolic Pads – which start from 2% right up to 30% – the pads are designed for daily use, but those without a history of using Glycolics, or with sensitive skins, may want to tread carefully. Glycolic Acid is designed to build up as far as your percentage goes, I have a few 20% pads that I plan on using next week.

Cane + Austin’s pads are a wonderful choice for travel when you want to keep the glow going when you are on holiday, without the fear of your Glycolic Toner leaking everywhere. Creator, Dermatologist and Dermatopathologist Dr Austin says “I wanted to create a skincare range that would deliver results comparable to a clinical treatment,” The Cane + Austin range consists of ten products – check them out here The 10% Retexture Pads $95.00 NZ for 60 pads.