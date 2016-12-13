Oils are definitely a massive beauty and skincare trend of the last few years, I have several in my bathroom cupboard that I rely on for cleansing, treating dry spots and for general replenishment. Dewy, healthy, glowing skin is also a trend of this decade and sometimes it can be hard keeping skin glowing, especially in winter and in times of sickness and stress. Enter Dermalogica’s latest skin innovation – Phyto Replenish Oil.

Locking in moisture is sometimes a challange when a lot of foundations, with a dusting of powder on top, and working in an air-conditioned office, do not make this a possibility! Phyto Replenish is designed to keep a dewy glow going all day, treat lines, guard against environmental stress and keep skin hydrated. This silky, fragrant oil also strengthens the skin’s precious barrier using Camellia and Tamanu Oils; Orchid Flower and Chia Seed Oils provide the hydration and Sunflower, Rice Bran and Rosemary are responsible for getting the glow on.

So how do you use it? And can all skin types use it? Drop 3-4 drops onto the fingertips and gently give yourself a light facial massage, follow with your regular day cream and makeup. Its a great makeup base and the brand suggest it for use for normal to dry skin types. I’m a combination skin type and I can definitely get away with it without having an oil slick for a face. As well as looking glowy and dewy all day it definitely improves the general health, texture and look of the skin.

Dermalogica Phyto Replenish Oil $139.00.