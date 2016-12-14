Korres is a Greek brand of natural skincare that’s just landed at Mecca Maxima and Beauty Beauty (online here) Korres, which is based in Athens, was born in a pharmacy, mixing herbal and homeopathy and quickly developing a loyal, local following.

I received three Beauty Shot Masks to road-test, these masks are limited edition, and designed to use on different areas of the face at the same time or individually. They are all in 18 ml tubes and priced at $17.00 NZ each – which also makes them great stocking stuffers for the beauty fan.

Nectarine Rich Moisturising Mask – this creamy, hydrating number smells absolutely divine! Smooth a thick layer on dry patches or all over the face. This mask is packed with precious anti-oxidants, multiminerals, shea butter, sweet almond and macadamia oils. Its perfect for pre-night out, quick-skin-rescue or as a before-bed treat.

Cranberry Instant Lifting Mask – This is my favourite mask of the three. Designed to lift and revitalize the skin quickly, it uses cranberry extract, wild yam, sesame and sweet almond oil and shea butter to really lift the skin out of the doldrums and into the party season, and in just 10 minutes.

Kiwi Gentle Exfoliating Mask – Its been an age since I used a physical exfoliant, the kiwi seeds are suspended in a gentle gel formula that contains orange, apple and grapefruit juices and smooth-skin-star Salicylic Acid to gently smooth away loose skin and dirt from the pores. There’s also aloe leaf juice, almond oil and provitamin B5 to keep things hydrated post-scrub.