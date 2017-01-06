These big bottles of environmentally-conscious shampoo and conditioner have been very popular in my household. Made by Earthwise, the New Zealand household, baby and body care brand which we know and trust recently launched them filling a gap that was screaming to be filled. All products are free from parabens, phosphate, SLS and SLES (these two additives with funny names are terrible for any sensitive skin and scalp complaints such as dermatitis and rosacea) Phosphate is terrible for our waterways, encouraging the growth of algae as well. Its also free from DEA which is a bad, bad, bad irritant and is a risk to human health. In short, bad stuff! And Earthwise haven’t used any of it, awesome all round I think!

There’s three varietals to choose from – Revitalise – best for dry and damaged hair, contains coconut and argan oils. Protect – I’ve been loving this set on my coloured hair, it contains coconut oil and leaves hair beautifully clean, and not too weighed down by the condition stage. And lastly – Balance – designed for normal hair types with aloe vera and sweet almond oil.

All Earthwise Nourish products are $7.49 NZ RRP and are available from leading supermarkets.