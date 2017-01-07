I’ve been working my way through the luscious (NZ Made) Skin & Tonic Body Cleansers for the last couple of months…and they are divine! It can be confusing bombarded with a million different body washes at the supermarket and most people go for flavour and cost when it comes to selecting a brand. Skin & Tonic washes are presented in pretty decent sized 400 ml bottles with an easy to use dispenser, they smell incredible (like the actual fruit stated on the label) and leave skin clean, so hydrated and very subtly scented.

There’s five flavours available – You Little Beauties (Acai, Goji & Blueberries) Loco for Coco (Coconut, Cacao & Manuka Honey) Apple of My Eye (Apple, Kiwifruit & Lime) Hear Me Raw (Watermelon, Pomegranate & Cucumber) and Salute to the Sun (Peach, Papaya & Tangerine) All retail for $7.49 a bottle and are available from New World & Pak n Save stores.