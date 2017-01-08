Dreamy, creamy, peachy delight – no it’s not pudding, although this Too Faced Sweet Peach palette sure looks and smells good enough to eat!

The geniuses in the Too Faced lab have done it again, this time infusing each gorgeous little block of eye shadow with peach extract; which is full of skin firming nutrients, Vitamin C, antioxidants (to chase away pesky free radicals), and best of all is the water absorbing properties helping the top layers of the skin stay hydrated. What this means is that the rich satiny-matt shades (6 in this palette) don’t make eyelids look dry and crepey, so my lids’ have been smooth, almost luminous, but at the same time matt – an altogether modern and grown-up take on the trend.

For me, what makes this particular palette stand out, is that each colour is truly wearable, and whilst some are very warm toned, most are quite neutral meaning they’ll look wonderful on any skin tone. The blendability of the shadows is also great; they are buttery, super pigmented, quick and easy to buff in and the colours and textures – matt, shimmer and 2 glitters – blend well with each other. Too Faced even give a little set of instructions to follow for their big Southern Belle party eye looks – for the bold and the brave!

If I had two minutes to pack a bag and be whisked away somewhere fabulous (I wish!) ‘Sweet Peach’ would be the first thing in my makeup bag. The colour selection is perfection, the shades I would hone in on if creating my own custom palette; peachy pinks, warm corals, nudes, rich taupy browns, deep purples and a satin black which is divine smudged along the lash line.

These eye shadows are such a creamy powder, that I’ve doubled up a bit and a bright pink/peach shimmer very like my beloved Nars Orgasm has graced the apples of my cheeks for a solid two weeks, along with a shimmery peachy gold rivaling my Laura Mercier Radiance highlighter, and being so buildable, I really can make sure my ‘lit from within’ glow can be seen from the moon!

The packaging itself is swoon-worthy; reminiscent of a vintage metal paint box and inside really is the stuff of dreams, eye shadow fragranced with peach. It just doesn’t get any better than that.

The Too Faced Sweet Peach collection is exclusive to Mecca Beauty online and Mecca Maxima in Christchurch, and will be available from 31st January 2017 for NZ $78.00.

Words by Iona Eadie-Askew