Little under a month ago, Giorgio Armani released another member of the Si fragrance family – Le Parfum. Housed in the signature Si heavy glass bottle, this varietal features a black cap with the amber-pink parfum seen through the transparent glass. This is a romantic, heady woody-oriental that mixes first notes – amber, blackcurrant and chypre accord (meaning Cyprus in French) Next comes the divine (trademarked) Blackcurrant Jungle Essence and and Bergamot which are dominant with the first spray.

Following comes Frankincense, Jasmine, Amber, Vanilla and Patchouli making it a warm, sexy evening fragrance that would also work in the colder months during the day. I absolutely love this fragrance and the weighty, luxurious bottle. Its on counter right now for $259.00 for 40 mls from Farmers, selected pharmacies and department stores.