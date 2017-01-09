Dutch haircare and colour brand Keune recently launched their fresh, new Blend collection. I personally get Keune colour at my salon and use their divine haircare products, so was very excited to receive a couple of the new Blend styling products to play with. The Blend products are housed in brushed metal pots and cans and look really great in the bathroom (important!)

The large range of fourteen products are designed to use alone or mixed up, depending on what you are wanting to achieve hair-wise. I received the Glue which my husband has been loving; its designed to hold hair in place all day, with a matte look, never greasy, plus is (apparently) super-easy to wash out, smells great and is water-resistant. You can use it in damp or dry hair – Glue is best for short styles that need direction and hold.

Next up is Volume Powder, which has been perfection for my fine/fly-away/always flat hair. This is a light-as-air powder and less is more when it comes to application. Just sprinkle through the root area and massage in gently to create amazing texture and volume. Volume Powder has a matte look and feel and is also great for hair that’s a little dirty, but you don’t have enough time to wash. All products are $29.00 NZ RRP, check out the entire range here