I think the Tangle Teezer falls into that category of amazing inventions that you never really knew you needed one in your life until you try one! Tangle Teezer is designed and manufactured Great Britain and is the recipient of countless awards; it uses a unique two-tired teeth system that removes knots and tangles, without breaking the hair or damaging it.

For someone who gets the minimum of knots, I got a mass of them in the holidays after using a new brand of shampoo (I have been using my Compact Styler everyday, knots or not!) but was obviously keen to road-test it on what its designed for. It literally took one brush-through action to sort the knots out (well it was more like a mass!) Highly impressive. It also does not hurt, which is a biggie obviously, and has a click-off cover to keep the actual brush clean and dust-free.

Tangle Teezers are held in the palm and do not have handles like conventional hairbrushes, you can choose from the Original, offered in fun, bright colours, the Thick & Curly, Salon Elite, Aqua Splash, Magic Flower Pot (for kids) Men’s Groomer and the Compact Styler – which is what I’ve been loving.

The Compact Styler is a little smaller (perfect for handbags and travel) and is offered in an amazing array of Limited Edition prints. Its hard to choose, trust me! I ended up going for the modernist Markus Lupfer print; it has a black background and a gold glitter kiss lip logo. There’s also Pug Love, Lulu Guinness Lipstick, Cool Britannia and Shaun the Sheep!

Tangle Teezer make the perfect gift too, and are available from selected pharmacies, salons and department stores. Call 0508 734 466 to see who stocks them in your area.

Tangle Teezer Compact Styler is RRP NZ $34.00