Lancome’s stunning L’Absolu Rouge lipsticks have been a favourite of many worldwide, since 1990 the brand has continually updated as technology moves ahead, and now they have re-invented themselves once again. The array of new, standout colours (37 to be released in New Zealand) and a new tube design directed by makeup artist Lisa Eldridge bring L’Absolu Rouge right up-to-date with makeup trends.

There are three finishes available – sheer, cream and matte, I received the Caprice 132 in a cream finish to review. Caprice (which means “a sudden and unaccountable change of mood or behaviour” in French – according to Google) is a mid, blue-based red that has black tie event written all over it, I used a L’Oreal Lip Liner Couture in Scarlet Rouge to get my shape going on and then filled with the divine Caprice red. The cream finish is as smooth as butter and really hydrating – love it. Lisa has created an amazing array of the perfect reds, nudes, raspberries, oranges and pinks with names that convey the emotions, moods and moments of life.

On the tube – housed in black metal with the classic Lancome (re-worked) rose on the end…click the rose and with an audible click out the pops the tube from the other other which slides out of the outer case. The 37 shades are available right now for $59.00 each from selected department stores, Farmers and pharmacies.