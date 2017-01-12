There are many serums on the market, the main concerns that serums address are – general anti-aging (fine lines, deeper wrinkles) pigmentation, reducing pore size, smoothing rough skins, fighting acne, sun damage and firming up the skin. Finding a firming serum is actually quite difficult, finding one that actually works, well that’s another thing again.

I got my eager paws on a bottle of the much-lauded, medical-grade, “botox in a bottle” Societe Intense Firming Complex Anti-Wrinkle Serum a month of so ago. Societe Clinical Skincare is an American Company that creates their highly-active products blending plant technology and scientific research, their products are of salon-level quality (that show quick and visible results) and are available for home use by the consumer.

Intense Firming Complex is a light gel that absorbs very quickly, it gives that sort of menthol-tingle for ten minutes or so which is when I feel like its doing its amazing tightening job – which is instant! This crazy magic is due to the Neuro-Toxin-Like Peptides that act not unlike Botox and reduce muscle contractions. As well as instant results like this, Firming Complex is also working in the background, over the long term firming the skin with Collagen Boosting Peptides. I find that layering up skincare in the daytime often does not work for me, you get that horrible product roll, especially evident if your day cream has any level of spf in it. I’m pleased to report that this serum is quite happily layered in this order, serum, day-cream, primer, foundation – and everything sits smooth and radiant, which is a massive tick from me.

The firming and tightening aren’t the only jobs this little multi-tasker does, it also works on improving the general appearance of the skin refining the texture, increasing radiance and plumping up the epidermis, making it look younger. You can use it day or/and night as well. I like it just save it daytime as I love the instant, fresh, tight look it gives the skin, and its definitely reduced my Nasolabial Folds. You can purchase your own bottle of Societe Intense Firming Complex Anti-Wrinkle Serum (30 ml pump, airless) by finding a salon in your area by calling 0800 238 754 RRP NZ $276.00.