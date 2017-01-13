The beauty of this innovative little product was a bit wasted on me when I first looked at it on my desk. Eyeing up the tiny 25ml sample bottle, I imagined the entire contents covering only a fraction of one meaty thigh, leaving the rest of me pale and un-oiled. At some point in my journey down common sense lane (ok, I’m exaggerating my abilities here – it stated it in the product literature) I realized that this is a facial oil.

Oh! I breathed – this now makes much more sense, what a genius idea that has not been done before. It had never occurred to me but when you have a regular facial oil step in your skincare regime, it’s actually a bit tricky figuring out whether you put your facial tanner over or under the oil. Tanning products always work best on bare skin, but given that many aren’t so moisturising, you often end up diluting the tan by adding moisturiser or a normal oil over or under the tanner.

I may be wrong about the facial oil bit – I’m sure you can apply it all over your body too, but I felt the 100ml bottle may run out rather quickly? Oh wait – just checked my usual tanning mousse (Loving Tan), which is 120mLs and lasts a month or two, and tanning lotion (Bondi Sands) is in a 200mL bottle. Maybe TanOrganic would last a good month as, come to think of it, you don’t tend to use heaps of oil for a full body application post-shower, do you?

This cheeky little product is unique and provides a gentle but beautiful tan, making it an excellent product for anything from the lightest to the darkest (at least, medium dark) skins – anyone who needs a touch more colour in their face over the summer without exposing their skin to UV rays.

TanOrganic self tanning oil not only has a highly moisturising mix of Aloe Vera, Borage Seed oil, Argan oil and Orange Peel oil (the orange smell masks any biscuity fake tan smell and is quite fresh and pleasant), but importantly the formula is organic. The tanning agent is organic DHA (I also prefer my tanners to have erythrulose for a nice reddish base but who knows if that’s even an organic substance?). You don’t need gloves to apply this tan, so it gets points for convenience – just wash/babywipe your hands after application. Due to the gentle, natural ingredients, it’s suitable for even sensitive skin which is a real bonus.

Overall, I can highly recommend TanOrganic’s new self tanning oil, which is available from pharmacies, department and health stores in NZ, for $59.90.

Tess Coats