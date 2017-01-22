An SPF and a primer are essential for anytime of year, and of course especially in summer when you want protection, plus your foundation to actually stay on. Coola which is an American sun care brand (which I am very fond of) and has a totally dreamy, silky primer with an SPF30 built in called Mineral SPF30 Daydream Makeup Primer.

Housed in a very attractive 30 ml frosted glass bottle that pumps the product out cleanly & easily, Daydream IS a daydream, it’s a silken pleasure to apply, weightless and certainly does not feel like you’ve just applied a double whammy of primer and a decently-substantial sunscreen! The application of foundation on top is definitely a quicker and easily-blended experience, which is one of the points of a good primer, and Coola’s version also blurs imperfections, makes pores all but disappear and makes skin look smoother and more beautiful.

Daydream has a lovely medium-thickness consistency and is quite white when you first apply it, this quickly blends down to an invisible cover, it has a very subtle no-fragrance-fragrance and uses plant extracts of Iris, White Lily, Honeysuckle and Plant Stem Cells to improve the skin, as well as protect it. You can be confident in the water for up to 30 minutes with this primer and it contains NO nano particles. This is a non-physical sunscreen, which means it uses Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide to shield the skin from the sun. Love it. $65.00 RRP NZ.

Coola is available at resorts, spas and specialty boutiques.