I’ve become a solid fan since trying out a couple of British-made Time Bomb anti-aging products. Created by singer Lulu, these products are super-active and the brand are really honest about their claims, easy to understand and use, smell great and presented in wonderfully-fun packaging.

You can read about my first review of Time Bomb here and now I’ll tell you about Troubleshooter Neck, Jaw + Decollete Cream.

Now, as soon as one reaches a certain age things start to go South around the cheek, jaw and neck area. The Decollete starts to show its age also, especially for those not in the habit of taking their skincare and sunscreen down to this area. Aside from committing to an electronic face lift machine (these need to be used everyday) or god-forbid, a facelift, what can you do? Enter Troubleshooter, a cream designed to use in the area on either side of the lips and down, right down, just above where you breast area starts.

Troublershooter’s star of the show is Chrysanthellum Extract, combined with vitamin C, Pea Extract, Olive Oil and Abyssinian Oil, Troubleshooter attacks skin slackness caused by collagen depletion, and targets age spots (which are two massively- disappointing signs of aging) When collagen starts to leave, fat takes it’s place, hence the cheek area looking plumper when we age, and then, this drags the jaw down, giving that droopy jaw look (god that’s depressing) The neck can also start to go from smooth and sleek to what they call ‘turkey neck’. The vitamin C component will help zap away dark spots as well and work on keeping your skin tone a uniform tone.

So, what did I think? Troubleshooter has very definitely smoothed my neck and made my décolletage smoother and less bumpy (I recommend exfoliating this area frequently as well) I’ve made sure I use one cream from above the lips up to my forehead and Troubleshooter below my lips and down, for about the last 5 weeks. My smile lines (science-y word = nasolabial folds) have softened, which started when I used the other Time Bomb product last year ( Collagen Bomb Essential Skin Fuel) and the jaw area is noticeably firmer, which makes me very happy indeed. Troubleshooter also feels very nourishing, which is a lovely touch (I choose to use this product at night) but can be easily added to your day time routine as well.

You can purchase Time Bomb Troubleshooter online here for $90.00 for a 45 ml pot or from selected Life Pharmacies. Phone 0508 734 466 for more stockists.