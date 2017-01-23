The first question I asked myself when Karuna’s sheet mask hit my desk, was who is Karuna? Karuna was launched by Linda Wang in the U.S, as a child a doctor applied ointment to her eczema and wrapped it in plastic wrap to get the medicine in quicker and deeper. Many years later as an adult, Linda visited Asia and connected the sheet mask trend, plus her earlier experience as a child with the plastic wrap, were closely linked. And Karuna was born.

As the first sheet mask brand to launch in the U.S., Karuna focuses on the most common skin issues and has developed masks to tackle them. Having easy to understand instructions, easy to open packets, and the biggie – a sheet mask that stayed put on the face were Linda’s aims when developing Karuna. As well as face sheets, Karuna now offers hand and foot sheet masks, kits (which are great for gifts) men’s masks, especially tailored for masculine skins, and melting boosts, which I’ll touch on later.

The Karuna card pack I received was the Clarifying Duo with Melting Spot. There’s full instructions, as well as photos, and what to expect from your first use. There’s also a full ingredient list and the actual mask it’s self sealed in a pack and the Melting Boost Spots. The spots are designed to place onto areas of trouble – zits in this particular mask’s case, they target these areas with a concentrated delivery of ingredients. The actual sheet mask is placed over the spots and is super easy to handle – it has a backing on one side which I’m thankful for (the last sheet mask I used was like handling an out-of-control-jellyfish) and it’s tailored to all face shapes and sizes – using folds were face contours are, enabling the mask to be smaller or larger.

This mask is designed for sensitive skin, its calming, plus gives the pores a good clean out and uses a luscious serum of shiso leaf, ginger and honey to get skin in a very happy place, plus Karuna’s Beauty Complex of hyaluronic acid, peptides, aloe vera, chamomile, Chinese licorice and vitamin B. My skin was clean, soft and glowing after I peeled off the (100% all-natural) fibre cloth, the cloth mask traps the goodness of the serum to really get the skincare deep into the pores for a top-quality experience as far as masks go.

Karuna is exclusive to Mecca Maxima and Mecca Beauty online here for $17.00