Candle giant, Ecoya is about to release two new stunning, limited edition releases next month; Crisp Aqua & Tiare Flower and Sweet Strawberry & Blackberry Leaf. The two new fragrances will be available for six months (or a shorter amount of time if they sell out!) Both available in the classic Madison Jar and the a favourite of mine – the Mini Reed Diffuser.

Both feature quite vintage-looking colourways as far as the boxes go – a dusty rose and a teal blue, both with silver detailing. The stunning winter campaign is also worth a mention; directed, photographed and arranged by emerging New Zealand artist, florist and photographer, Georgie Malyon. Check out the photo above for her collaboration with Ecoya. The dreamy campaign encapsulates an under-water world and water colours, its so beautiful.

Crisp Aqua & Tiare Flower is a super-clean and fresh fragrance – think mango, guava, coconut, white florals and powdery-oriental cream and tonka bean. Sweet Strawberry & Blackberry Leaf combines red apple, blackberry leaf, sugared violets, peony petals, pink jasmine, creamy vanilla bean and a sandalwood base.

Madison Jars $49.95 and Mini Reed Diffuser $29.95.

Remember as always to practice safe candle 101 rules – trim your wick to a short length every time you re-light and never keep burning your candle when its empty or just the liquid wax left in the bottom. Always supervise burning candles.