One of the many things I love about the Clinique brand is the non-fragranced power held in their jars and bottles; I’m not a fan of smelly skincare, I just like products that don’t blow their own trumpets with fancy packaging, fragrances and outlandish claims – Clinique to me is science in a jar with no mucking around or BS.

Enter Clinique’s brand new Pep-Start Hydrorush SPF Moisturiser which is on counter in one week’s time in NZ. The Pep-Start range are multi-taskers designed to “Pep, Prep and Out the Door”. Products that have more than one use and are easy and quick to use for a streamlined beauty regime at the start of a busy day. I’ve already reviewed one Pep-Start product (which I loved) the Eye Cream, read my review here

Pep-Start Hydrorush SPF Moisturiser is quite a thickish cream, I was a bit worried that it would turn my combination skin into an oil slick, but it sinks in really quickly and leaves almost a matte finish. Hydrorush protects with an SPF20 which is perfect for an office worker like myself, who might just pop out and grab lunch, doing some errands around town, but not actually sunbathing if you get my drift. There’s some interesting science-based facts that go with Hydrorush’s advanced sunscreen mix too – Avobenzone offers the broadest protection against UVA and Octisalate is a UVB absorber that protects against dreaded sunburn. There’s also a fancy Floating Matrix Technology which means this sunscreen’s ingredients are suspended which helps stop the sunscreens actually penetrating the skin – this is massive as there is a bit of controversy about this at the moment – it means less irritation and sensitively.

We all know that free radicals are bad for skin as well, especially in high pollution environments like cities, Clinique have used Ergothioneine, BHT, Vitamin C and Vitamin E to fight against these environmental baddies.

There’s also barley and wheatgerm extracts that keep the barrier function nice and strong, ocean-sourced plankton extract that amazingly uses wavelengths of sunlight to repair DNA damage caused by UV light and sea whip extract that calms the skin and keeps it happy and clear.

Hyaluronic Acid keeps the skin plump and youthful and finally powerful Peptides work on the skin’s texture and boost collagen. There are many amazing things about this cream, it sits beautifully under makeup as well, which is very important for myself. I usually find that SPF day cream’s normally start that dreaded ‘product roll’ when primer and /or foundation is applied on top.

Pep-Start Hydrorush SPF Moisturiser on counter 6 February RRP NZ $58.00.