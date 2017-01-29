Traditionally for myself foaming cleansers have never really cleansed well, so I stay well clear of them, preferring cream, balms and oils. A few months back I was in at Kiehl’s Britomart and the staff were recommending one particular foaming cleanser and even though I was highly skeptical, I left armed with a sample.

Calendula Deep-Cleansing Foaming Face Wash was that cleanser and after having a more extended period to review a full-sized bottle, I’m totally backtracking on my words, this cleanser deeply cleanses the skin and removes every trace of makeup and dirt from the pores. The foam is a dense, creamy foam which is achieved with just one squirt of this golden gel onto the hands. When combined with water the foam just keeps growing until there is more than enough to cover and clean the face and neck (this 230 ml bottle will last for ages!)

I have a sensitive, combination skin, so another reason for the dislike of foaming cleansers, is the stripped feeling you get left with, not so here. Calendula (Marigold) is used as a healing agent, making it invaluable for sensitive and reactive skin conditions; it also antiseptic and blood cleansing properties. There’s also naturally-occurring Glycerin and Salicylic Acid, which is the pimple’s worst enemy. So this cleanser is a lovely balance of gentle, deep-cleansing, zip-zapping, easy-to-rinse, goodness! This would be in my top five list of products if I was stranded on an island.

Calendula Deep-Cleansing Foaming Face Wash $62.00 230 ml