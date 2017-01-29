Another massive cleanser rave alert – I’m embarrassed to say that I’ve only recently just sampled my first two Lush products, and I have to say – I have been missing out big time!! The kind people at Lush sent me two of the best-sellers – Ultrabland Cleanser and Dream Cream (more on that later!) and I’ve been blown away by both’s effectiveness and sheer ease of use and pleasure of use.

Ultrabland was launched around a decade ago, lightyears before the trend of the balm cleanser and man do they do it well! Search for this product online and you’ll find legions of fans raving about it. Ultrabland is modeled off a simple cold cream recipe, deceptively simple, yet super-powerful, using basic, natural products – honey, almond oil, rosewater, beeswax and iris and rose extracts.

Ultrabland has a subtle fragrance, I can smell the beeswax and the almond oil and is a dream to use – scoop a little up into the fingers and lightly massage into the face (and over the eyes as well, if need be) makeup just melts away and with a hot cloth rinse, skin is left super-soft and plumped up ready for a toner swipe and a serum (I like to use Ultrabland at the end of the day). I think this cleanser is also perfect for non-makeup wearers – it just balances the skin and returns it to a normative state. Ultrabland comes in two sizes – the 45 gm for $19.90 (perfect for travel) and a 100 gm for $31.50. The product sits like a hardened wax in the tub until it comes into contact with warm fingers. The black, recyclable pots have labels that are easy to remove afterwards so you can store your herb, spices or bobby pins in them.

Available now from Lush stores across the globe.