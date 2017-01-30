Having a divine body exfoliant to see you through summer is a treat that makes showering a more spa-like experience. A luxury-branded scrub is even more of a treat! Guinot’s new Gommage Peau D’Orange Body Scrub with Caffeine, launched last September and as well as keeping body skin super-smooth, it also works on cellulite. You can use it all over the body, but if you do have areas of concern, like backs of the upper legs, concentrate in those areas.

Nick-named ‘orange peel skin’, cellulite is the gathering of fat under the skin which can be reduced dry-brushing and the use of exfoliants. Guinot’s version is a beautiful combination of ground up coffee beans that give that very satisfying scrub-action, plus enzymatic exfoliation in the form of papaya & lemon extracts. Gommage Peau D’Orange Body Scrub also contains Ivy Extract which helps diffuse excess water, caffeine which is already famous for its slimming abilities and Menthol which is a refreshing touch to this already totally-lush scrub.

This scrub definitely makes my skin look smoother, healthier and more refined. I don’t have a great deal of cellulite, but what I do have, its on the backs of my upper legs, the scrubbing action has dispersed the pockets of fat (sounds gross!) and made it look less visible. Its also left the rest of my body skin like velvet and a better canvas for body creams and serums.

Guinot’s new Gommage Peau D’Orange Body Scrub is $49.00 per 200 mls. Phone 0800 223 288 for stockists.