As my second foray into the world of Lush, I’m equally in love as I was with Ultrabland (reviewed here) with the brand’s famous Dream Cream. Another Lush product that I won’t be without, ever, has a plethora of uses and smells heavenly to boot. Dream Cream is a top-seller and its no wonder – a sensory experience as well as a healer of skin issues is what makes this creamy concoction a fav of many around the globe.

Eczema sufferers love the blend of Blue Camomile Oil, Oat Milk, Rosewater, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Cocoa Butter, oats naturally contain antihistamines that speed calm to angry and hot skins and also rid skin of redness quickly, which makes Dream Cream a great choice for after shaving as well. You can use Dream Cream anywhere on the body skin, as well as the hands, it’s light, sinks in super-quick and the Lavender Oil and Rose Absolu scent is bewitching.

I’ve been using Dream Cream on my arms everyday and its pretty obvious that the hydration levels have sky-rocketed; most of the time dry lines look like aging, but many times (in my experience) its just been dehydration, as many of us forget about our body skin and just concentrate on the face. I’ve also been using Dream Cream on my cuticles, elbows and feet (slather a heap on and pop a pair of cotton socks on before bed) and wake up with super-smooth feet that have no issue being seen in summer sandals!

This black pot of magic retails at NZ $37.90 and is available in a 240 gm size from your local Lush store, or online here

$37.90 for 240g