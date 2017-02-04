A decent day cream with an spf is an essential for NZ summers, one that also ticks the boxes as far as anti-aging with added radiance-giving properties gets a big thumbs up from me. Atzen Balance Bio-Active Complex SPF15 landed on my desk a month or so ago and I’ve been enjoying it as my weekend moisturizer. Atzen launched into NZ last year and is a French brand that’s highly active, yet organic in ingredients.

This cream has a medium to thick consistency and is super-nourishing on the skin; Atzen’s exclusive Bio-Active Complex is designed to shield the skin from city pollution, UVB, UVA and UVC ultraviolet lights and give dry and sensitive skins a massive drink of hydration that stays all day. I’m not quite sure how Atzen have managed it, but skin looks positively glowing as soon as you apply this cream; I’m thinking the lush mix of shea butter, vitamin E, Evening Primrose Oil, Green Tea and Brazilwood Extract must be responsible. I’ve never heard of Brazilwood, after a quick Goggle I still can’t tell you much about it, other than its used as a natural fabric dye and its from Brazil.

Zinc Oxide is used as the sunscreen in Bio-Balance Complex, Zinc is a safe SPF that does not penetrate the skin, rather than sits on top to screen damaging rays. The ant-aging component comes from Atzen’s PhytoCellTec, these are Stem Cells from Swiss Apples, Xanthan Gum, Glycerin, Lecithin and Phenoxyethanol – this mix of magic is responsible for fighting chronic skin aging. Another fancy word – Pseudocollagen is a yeast extract taken from living plant cells and used as an alternative collagen source, strengthening dermal cells.

Atzen Balance Bio-Active Complex SPF15 is a brilliant day cream, sunscreen and anti-aging cream all rolled into one and is priced at $139.00 for a 30 ml airless pump pot. Buy online here or phone 09 973 5474 for your local stockist.