It’s hard to describe the excitement when I was given this Lancome Absolu Precious Cells trio to review, and it sure came at the right time; just as the Botox was wearing off, and I’d been baking like Donatella in the Kiwi summer after a 7 year hiatus in the UK.

These three products are Pure Luxury; the packaging itself is exquisite, heavy rose gold glass pots which look divine in the bathroom as the light reflects from them. All three are lightly fragranced; fresh, sweet and an almost herbal combination of rose, iris and jasmine, with magical Rose Centifolia as the star active ingredient in the range. Revolutionary methods mean that extraction occurs at the exact moment between the liquid and gaseous states, allowing the active ingredients to be gathered much faster and be more efficiently preserved so they’re as effective in these products as is scientifically possible.

For me, the standout product was the Recovery Night Cream, with its balmy rich texture which somehow melts into a creamy fluid as I warm it between my palms. Lancome have called this a ‘reinvented cold cream’, and its cold cream but not as we know it, being infused with the equivalent of 150 rose petals in each jar. They also say that from the very first application, the skin’s moisture levels are significantly increased, and you know what? It’s true. I noticed tangible differences in my skin the very next morning, and after using it for 7 nights – I kid you not – my neck looked different! The fine crinkly lines were no longer visible (ok, still there when I tilted my head right over, but hey, I am 40ish) and after 3 weeks my skin just looks better; like its fresher, smoother and rejuvenated which I know sounds corny, but it’s really true!

Having been a beauty therapist for almost 20 years, I’m always skeptical about product claims made by companies, but hand on heart, these have lived up to the hype. The Intense Revitalising Eye Cream ticks every single box whilst the Intense Revitalizing Emulsion is the perfect spring/summer day lotion, being very light and also containing Pro-Xylane, a Lancome-developed ingredient added to stimulate glycoaminoglycans (GAGs); the molecules which make sure your skin holds onto moisture, making this a wonderful base for foundation, and the addition of an spf would make this my dream day cream.

So now to the bit you’ve been waiting for –

I won’t lie, results like this do not come cheap, but for me, using these each day has been a luxury experience, and if the changes I’ve already seen continue as I carry on using the range, then at $395.00, I can see the Night Cream being repurchased.

Intensive Revitalising Eye Cream $224.00

Intensive Revitalizing Emulsion $350.00

The Absolu Precious Cells range will be on counter from 20th February 2017 at selected department stores, Farmers and pharmacies.

Words by Iona Eadie-Askew