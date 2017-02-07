I’ve always been a huge fan of Lush because of their commitment to natural products, ethical buying practices and eco packaging alongside a range of formulas that work miracles (Dream Cream – I’m looking at you!). Their Valentine’s Day range lived up to my high expectations and with its stunning advertising campaign the range encapsulates Lush’s commitment to inclusivity.

Cupid Bath Bomb

This is a fizzy and refreshing one, which will turn your bath water the most beautiful pink. I actually used this in a cold bath after a day at the beach and it was incredibly soothing on the skin. The smell is divine – not too sweet but a definite spring-time floral (minus the old lady vibes rose scents sometimes have).

Unicorn Horn Bubble Bar

This is a fun one!! Rainbow-colored and glittery this makes for an exciting bath. Like all Lush Bubble Bars the bubbles are top-notch and long lasting, just crumble the bar under running water. The scent is heavy on neroli oil which, as well as being deliciously heady and sexy, increases serotonin levels in the brain leading to a blissed out bath.

Two Hearts Beating as One Bath Melt

My favorite of the bath products, these two interlocking hearts float on the surface of your bath dispersing vibrant and mega-hydrating almond oil. Scented with ylang-ylang oil this is a super sexy one which will leave your skin silky smooth and deliciously scented.

The Kiss Lip Gloss

I honestly wasn’t that into this as a lip-gloss. While it is very hydrating and smells outrageously sweet, it was a little too glittery and frosty for my taste… But then I started using it as a highlighter. I put a C-shape from my brow-bone to the top of my cheekbone then just tap-tapped it with my finger tips to blend. The result: a seriously glowing, ethereal highlight!

The Kiss Lip Scrub

This Lip Scrubs are one of the few products from Lush that I had never tried. I thought they were a little gimmicky and honestly, what could they do that my toothbrush with a little balm couldn’t?? Well it turns out that I’m an idiot – this scrub rules! Firstly it smells like candy. Secondly it tastes like candy but with a very grown-up lemon note to finish. But most importantly this really works! I struggle with incredibly dry lips, I tend to start a night out with lipstick on and within an hour I will be a flakey mess and retreat to lip balm. Not with this! I used this about an hour before I went out: I used the scrub to slough off rough skin then slapped on some balm. An hour later I applied some Nars Velvet Lip Glide. Three hours, and several drinks later, my lips looked good as new! I think the secret to this product is the cocoa butter and mandarin oil that hydrate while you physically exfoliate with the sea-salt and sugar. This is an essential for me now (and I will never scrub my lips with a toothbrush ever again, I promise!).

Love Spell Massage Bar

This is probably intended for some super sexy couple-massage time…. I however used this on my legs, which had decided to shed after two weeks of sun and surf. And it worked! With a base of cocoa butter this solid bar melts into your skin providing intense hydration and imparting a beautiful healthy glow. It’s neroli scented with a lemony after-note so your newly hydrated skin will smell as good as it looks. I’m sure its great for couples massages too…

Words by Edie Offner