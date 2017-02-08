I offered up my services as an amateur makeup fanatic to attend a session at M.A.C Britomart to see the world-renowned makeup artist Kabuki work his magic. He and other makeup maestros Diane Kendal and James Kaliardos are about to launch their collaborations with M.A.C aptly named Make-Up Art Cosmetics on 20th February.

As a 40ish lady, I approached the young group of ladies with apprehension – all perfectly-groomed hair, immaculate faces and 10 inch heels – had me – 5 foot, in flowing black silk, winged eyes and black hair, trembling at my first makeup event.

This apprehension was swiftly subsided as the M.A.C army came out to greet us all, and make me feel like I was a long lost friend. All reservations aside, I was intrigued by Kabuki at first sight. An impeccably stylish dresser, the brooch on his jacket as his item of flair, this is someone you want to know instantly, and would obviously trust to make up your face.

This was further enforced when his first item was applied to the impeccably laid foundation on the model – the Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in ‘This Modern Age’ a mid-tone stone grey ($55.00). I imagine all the goths out there in a cacophony of ‘ahhs’, but this is not for them alone. This colour is amazing, and along with a subtle grey eye from ‘The Best of Everything’ eye shadow palette ($88.00), and the careful use of ‘Today We Live’ Powder Blush Duo ($60.00), this look is a purely modern aesthetic, not a re-hash of the ‘90s.

The best was yet to come. Kabuki worked layers of eye colour onto the lids bringing The Paints ($48.00) to the forefront in a vivid blue, then adding Crystal Glaze Gloss in Ice Follies Sheer Mother of Pearl ($55.00) over the top with his finger. To build on the look, he then removed the The Modern Age Liquid Lipcolour and replaced with Fallen Angel Deep Berry. On top of this he added Crystal Glaze Gloss in It’s A Great Feeling transparent warm orange red with refined red pearl.

Yes, the finished look is dramatic, and probably not one for everyday, but Kabuki told the hushed crowd that he liked cosmetics to be used creatively – don’t limit oneself to using eye products on the eye. His collaboration with M.A.C is definitely a successful one. The colours are vibrant, imaginative and probably the most daring of the three collections. Or was it that Kabuki’s magic truly had me under a spell?

I’ll be adding to the items I personally was able to trial. Along with the Crystal Glaze Gloss ‘It’s A Great Feeling’ transparent warm orange red (which I added to red eyeshadow on my eyes), and the Retro Matt Liquid Lipcolour ‘This Modern Age’ mid-tone stone grey, I’ll be purchasing the Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Fallen Angel Deep Berry, and a tube of Win Matte Indigo Blue Paint for my eyes when the collection hits counters on February 2o.

Words by Pennie Black