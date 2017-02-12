Skin Rescuer Stress-Minimizing Daily Hydrator has been an absolute godsend to my easily flushed skin. It’s not a new product, but I was recommended it by the team at Kiehl’s Britomart to calm down my flushes that come on from spicy food, alcohol and stress. As well as working on calming down the redness, this lotion also works over the long-term to reduce the effects that stress have on the skin and speed of aging. Stressed skins can look tired as well, and no one wants to look tired!

Kiehl’s uses Rosa Gallica, or the ‘French Rose’ is native to Central Europe and historically used for the treatment of inflammation, Mannose (quick Google search) is a nutritional supplement found in cranberries, peaches , apples and Kiehl’s use it to strengthen the skin’s precious barrier function, and Camomile as we all know is a soothing, calming herb and extract is used to comfort the skin.

Those who suffer from redness know how awkward it can be to suddenly get that creeping redness rise up from the neck, and I can say, honestly, that Skin Rescuer reduces my ‘red-attacks’ by up to 80%. This lotion also feels lovely and light, but nourishing as well, which is a tricky balance to achieve in a product, and what many combination skin types are looking for in a day cream. I’m not sure how, but this product has also given my skin a better texture, it just seems healthier and happier.

Kiehl’s Skin Rescuer Stress-Minimizing Daily Hydrator is available now from Kiehl’s stores and counter for $60.00 for a 75 ml pump bottle.