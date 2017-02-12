To celebrate YSL’s 25 Year Anniversary of their famous (and fabulous) Touche Eclat, the brand have released a very fun version of the original. YSL are looking back on 25 years of lighting up faces with the Star Edition – instead of the classic box, the brand have used a golden sachet which looks like it could come from a fancy, in-the-future vending machine. The sachet is filled with golden stars and the pen it’s self is golden as always, but adorned with a scattering of stars. This is a beautiful collector’s limited edition or a fantastic gift for a friend.

If you aren’t familiar with with the benefit of this magic, original golden pen, Touche Eclat – it adds light and radiance to the face, erases tiredness and dark circles, conceals and highlights, plus never looks heavy or ‘made up’. There’s one sold worldwide every 10 seconds!

YSL 25 Year Anniversary Eclat Star Edition is on counter in NZ on February 2oth for $65.00. See below for how Cara Delevingne wears her’s…