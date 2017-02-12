As a stunning follow-up to YSL’s Tint-in Oil, comes their new lip care with colour, Volupte-in Balm. This absolutely stunningly-packaged lip balm is seriously the most luxe lip balm that will ever adorn your lips! Its so nourishing, non-sticky, working on chapped lips or just as a maintenance for everyday lip care, with the added bonus of modern colours that gently stain your lips for a subtle and classy lip colour option.

YSL uses a double-core technology – the outer shell of product is the sheer colour (offered in 12 modern colours) and the cute heart-shaped core of the bullet is the lip care. The two formulas are delivered simultaneously to give you an evenly distributed colour that feels amazing and stays put.

I received two colours for review – No.8 Catch Me Orange which is a sheer and subtle orange, kind of like lips that have been sucking on an orange popsicle, and No.3 Call Me Rose – a very 60’s pink when applied, very pretty and innocent.

Macadamia & apricot butters, fruit oils, passionfruit, coriander and jojoba oils make this melting colour-balm experience like nothing you’ve applied to your lips before – and comes in 12 amazing tints.

On counter 20th February $66.00 each.