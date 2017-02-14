One very exciting collection, holding three inner collections is about to hit NZ M.A.C counters and concept stores on Monday the 20th of February. The M.A.C Make-Up Art Cosmetics Collection. M.A.C has collaborated with three of their favourite makeup maestros – Diane Kendal, James Kaliardos and Kabuki to bring their style to your favourite makeup brand! Read on for our thoughts on the products ahead of the launch next week…

James Kaliardos – As a magazine addict, imagine my excitement when I found out that one of the artist’s products I’d be reviewing was James Kaliardos. Founder of Visionaire, V Man and V Magazines, Kaliardos needs no introduction to the world of fashion. He has worked with many celebrated photographers – Annie Leibovitz, Stephen Meisel, Mario Testino, the late Helmut Newton, to name a few, as well as creating looks and campaigns for many of the most renowned fashion houses.

The lipsticks I road-tested are Paramount & Blood Red – $44.00 each. Out of all the items I was lucky enough to trial, these were my favourite for everyday wear. Both the shades were soft, creamy and long-wearing. If not pairing with a lip liner, they were a softer tone, but still reflected their true colour. With lip liner, the colours were richer, and the Blood Red has an excellent shimmer.

Next up was the The Jumbo Penultimate Eyeliner in Rapidblack True Black for $44.00. As a fan of liquid eyeliner, the size of the pen surprised me – truly ‘penultimate’ the pen is an easy one to grasp and feels like you’re holding a vivid marker. But that’s as far as the comparison goes; the wider size allows you to control the wing and line of the eyelid, and gives you a great line. Although it takes a couple of layers to get a true black, this eyeliner is good for a subtle wing-tipped eye.

The Moons of Saturn Full Face Kit $115.00 – To be honest, this one stumped me – I hadn’t used a contour full face kit before, but this product rocked. The two cream colour bases are – Gupsum, a light golden champagne pear with fine silver reflects, and Rhea, a bright pink coral. The former I used for highlighting, the latter as a blush, both with easy to blend textures. Coupled with the Natural Sandstone matte light golden bronze sculpting powder, enabled me to give my face some much needed conturing.

Diane Kendal – An interest in theatrical makeup is evident in Diane Kendal’s collection for MAC. The creamy textures, and rich gem like colours allow one to feel ready to take the stage – whether it be a day time, or an evening look. Residing in New York, British born Kendall, studied special effects at London College of Fashion where she collaborated with fellow students in Photography, Art & Design. It was in the 1990’s at the height of the fashion grunge scene, that Kendal landed her first break with Italian Vogue. From there, she has gone on to work with many renown photographers and her work has appeared in countless fashion magazines.

The Glamourize Me Cream Colour Shadow for $88.00. The combination of colours in this eye shadow compact are just what I needed to cover an every day look, or more dramatic night looks that I like to occasionally do. The creamy texture is beautiful, and it was refreshing to find out that the colours are true to form. A primer is necessary, and I found that by putting a MAC matt-based powder eye shadow underneath helped with the longevity of the makeup, and prevented creasing. I enjoyed experimenting with this product via layering to attempt to get a ladybird like iridescence on my eye – first by laying down a matt brown, then layering the Rebellious deep blackened-brown, Alluring royal purple with pearl, and Daring navy blue with pearl.

Next up is the M.A.C Studio Quiktrik Stick for $40.00 in Sheen/Smouldering. This is a very easy-to-use combo for highlighting and contouring. The colours – a very light pinkish champagne & matt deep warm brown, are true to colour and possess a beautiful creamy texture. In a crayon type format, the tube easily glides directly where you want it to go, and can be blended in with your fingers to give a smooth look.

Kabuki Magic – Originally from England Kabuki emigrated to New York to work in textiles, but his talent was quickly identified elsewhere. As a member of Blacklips Performance Cult, the theatre founded by none other than Anohni, Kabuki became synonymous for his unique sense of style and whose makeup was described as “the most amazing and beautiful thing in the whole world”. His talents were soon picked up by stylist Patricia Field, and Kabuki was responsible for establishing the make-up looks for Sex & The City. Since then he has evolved to work with many well -known photographers, designers, famous pop stars and his work has appeared in many magazines.

The Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour for $55.00 – I’ve been waiting for this product my whole life, and I wasn’t disappointed. This Modern Age mid-tone stone grey is an unusual colour for the lips for some, but the easy glide on wand let’s you control the colour dispersion, and gives an amazingly dramatic look. Many will tend towards an evening look with this, but I feel if you play down the eyes, it will work well during the day too.

Crystal Glaze Gloss It’s a Great Feeling for $55.00. The shimmer of this colour in the pot is dazzling when you first open it, but the Transparent warm orange-red with refined red pearl is a gloss with just a hint of colour. It’s great to wear by itself, or as I prefer, over a rich berry or blood red lipstick. The Crystal Glaze Gloss is not too sticky, and has great longevity.

Words by Pennie Black