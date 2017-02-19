After being a regular customer of Bliss’ famous Chinese Manicure for a few years, I decided to go down the non-evasive route of the Wellmax Callus Peel. A quick investigation told me that Forme Spa on O’Connell Street in Auckland CBD were the closest purveyor of this treatment. The Callus Peel is designed to soften the hard skin on heels and then be gently removed without the use of a scapal.

Its been a few years since I visited Forme and I must say that stepping into Forme was a beautifully, calm experience. Housed in the historic Administrator House, its a calm oasis for busy city workers, where you are greeted and treated like a long-lost friend. The ladies got me settled in with a cup of herbal tea and I set about filling in a form regarding my skincare routine and general health.

After quick soak and scrub in a foot bath, I hopped up onto the bed had the skin softener patch applied on each heel. This patch contains three acids – citric, lactic and tartaric, which literally ‘nibble’ away at the dead skin, this is left on for 15 mins. After that the dry skin (and gel from the patch) are scraped away using a plastic spatula (there’s no pain or or uncomfortable feeling here I must add) A foot file is also used for a quick finish off, removing any additional dry skin, then the WellMax Callus Peel Moisture Cream is applied.

I came away with incredibly soft and beautiful-looking feet after this treatment, Forme offer the Callus Peel as an add-on to the Lush or Luxe Pedicure or to a Forme facial for $29.00.

Forme Spa & Wellness are at 5 O’Connell Street, Auckland CBD, book your appointment here or phone 0800 367 772