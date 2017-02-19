Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream was released last month and is certainly deserving of the fanfare that went along with this innovative and exciting skincare formula release. Using two stunningly-effective and natural products – NZ Watson & Co 5+ Manuka Honey (they are also the biggest producer of Manuka Honey in the world) and Korean Red Ginseng Root, this nourishing gel-cream is a pure, indulgent treat for the complexion!

Pure Vitality aims to work on two major skincare issues – keeping hydration levels high & even over a 24 hour period and repairing existing skin damage. Kiehl’s Chemists tested a panel of women aged 35-49 who’s skin compared with a control panel of women ages 20 to 30, after 8 weeks of use! After a record 68 trials Kiehl’s produced a product without the usual cream structure ingredients and were left with an indulgent gel-cream made from only -plant-derived ingredients.

Skin’s do start to lose their youthful ‘glow’ in the late thirties and its a major issue trying to get that back from regular masks and exfoliating treatments. We forget that hydration is also a massive part of keeping skin looking plump and young, and this is where Pure Vitality steps in. Just daily, busy life etches small, but noticeable aging makers on the skin, unfortunately when one does start approaching 40, these suddenly accumulate to a tired, weary look that is associated with aging skin.

World famous NZ Manuka Honey steps in here with it’s naturally-amazing healing powers. As mentioned above, healthy skins are more resistant to daily aggressors like pollution and other damaging environmental baddies, Manuka Honey’s anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial property heal skin and protect it from oxidative-damage and UV. Manuka Honey is also proven to build new collagen, repair the precious barrier and contains 4 x more minerals than other non-Manuka honeys.

We know that skin cells do their magic turnover every 28 days, less healthy skin’s this is slower, Pure Vitality’s other star ingredient, Korean Red Ginseng Root has been tested to stimulate cell energy pathways to repair and renew skin quicker or to speed up damaged skin’s turnover. This unique Ginseng also helps aging skin get it’s radiance back, increasing skin’s hydration and collagen production and prevent UV-induced damage.

The texture of Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream is truly unique – it goes on a gel and transforms into a cream when lightly massaged into the skin; the smell is a heavenly-subtle take on the Manuka Honey and the results are true and seen immediately after first use. Skin’s texture looks younger, smoothed and really hydrated. After weeks of using it, my skin looks fresh, alive and just more vital if that makes sense?! I’m really looking forward to using this in autumn and winter as my daily face cream, but you can also use it day or night, and any season. My skin definitely suffers in the colder weather and looks dull, so I think this cream and my skin will be soul mates over June, July & August.

Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream is available now for $98.00 for a 50 ml pot from Kiehl’s Britomart, Smith & Caughey’s, Sylvia Park, Ballantynes and Westfield Riccarton, Christchurch.