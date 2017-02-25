I’m a bit of a foot cream fanatic; I put it on in the morning and again at night with cotton socks, in winter its an absolute essential to stop feet looking like an animal’s come-Spring and in summer keeps feet on display in tip-top nick. I have a rather extensive collection for cream for the feet, but was particularly excited when Manuka Doctor’s version arrived on my desk. Usually unable to road-test Manuka Doctor products because of the bee venom component, Foot & Heel Cream contains NO venom.

Skin looks better upon immediate application of this silky, fresh cream. Its light, yet its nourishing qualities are of premium quality using UMF 18+ NZ Manuka Honey, Avocado Oil, Shea Butter and Beeswax, with a hint of Peppermint that instantly cools and revitalises hot, tired feet. This cream is such a treat to use and a brilliant price for the spa-like feeling you get at only $19.75 a 75 ml tube. You can purchase Manuka Doctor apinourish Foot & Heel Cream from selected Farmers, pharmacies and department stores nationwide or from the Manuka Doctor Concept Store on Quay Street, Auckland CBD or online here