Our favourite NZ candle company, Ecoya has re-packaged their beloved Celebration range. The candles are now packaged in heavy white and uber-pale quartz-pink card boxes with silver lettering and scattered tiny, silver triangle dots which make them even more gift-worthy and special than before. The stunning cut glass glass jar holds one of Ecoya’s popular fragrances – White Musk & Warm Vanilla.

The Celebration Candle is the perfect gift when nothing else seems right! Think birth of a new baby, Valentine’s, engagement, birthday, Christmas or Wedding. White Musk & Warm Vanilla is such a heady, dreamy fragrance, think tropical citrus, moss florals, sandalwood, Pacific vanilla, balsams and musk.

The Celebration Candle is available in three sizes – Mini for $34.95 (burn time 25 hours) Celebration for $59.95 (70 hours) and the amazing Grand for $119.95 (90 hours).

The Ecoya Celebration Candle in White Musk & Warm Vanilla is available now.