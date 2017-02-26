Lancome have re-named and re-packaged one of their most-popular foundations – Teint Idole Ultra 24-H Long Wear is now – Teint Idole Ultra Wear! The same, amazing long-wear formula has not changed, but you will notice the slightly more easy to remember lettering on the front of the bottle and the stand-out black lid with gold Lancome rose.

This was actually my first time trying this formula and its easy to see why its a best seller! With many long-wear foundations you get that long-wear look (flat and powdery) not so here; Teint Idole Ultra Wear keeps that summer dewy look we all want in a foundation, yet stays put – even in Auckland’s hot and sticky humid summer, which is a feat in it’s self.

Ultra Wear gives you a medium to full cover which is easy to blend and move around on the skin, whilst buffing in. Its oil-free and literally covers all imperfections in its path – redness especially, whilst staying natural and flawless. You get matt and waterproof but with a ‘this is my perfect skin’ look – genius! There’s also a massive range of shades – 35 and an SPF15.

Lancome’s re-packaged Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation is on counter now for $73.00 RRP NZ. Check out Lisa Eldridge’s clip below on how to apply this wonderful foundation.