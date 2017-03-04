Frank Body is an Australian brand that’s recently arrived at Mecca Beauty online in NZ and Mecca Maxima in Christchurch. Frank is a sexy, Aussie range of products with cheeky descriptions using coffee grounds, coconut, Cacao and countless other totally natural ingredients from Mother Earth to make up a beautiful collection of purse- friendly products encompassing basic skincare and body care. There’s four collections within the Frank range – Smooth, Clean, Gentle and Tough.

I was sent the Coconut Body Balm to review, it’s a multi-tasker that I can imagine an Aussie beach babe keeping a tube of in her surfboard bag. The formula is that of Frank’s original Body Balm (but way more coconut-y) and is loaded with multiple lush oils – grapeseed, jojoba, coconut (of course!) plus beeswax, cocoa seed butter, coffee, and Squalane from olives.

The balm has countless uses, apply to dry heels and feet, smooth down frizzy or dry hair, smooth on the elbows and on dry patches on the face. Frank suggest, if you are so inclined – to use it as a leg gloss, or as a highlighter on cheeks or décolletage. You know that coconut sunscreen your Mum used to use in the 80’s, the one that smelt like summer? this balm smells exactly like that.

Frank Body Coconut Body Balm $28.00 available online here