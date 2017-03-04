After hearing whispers of its greatness since its release, I was keen to finally road test L’Oreal’s famous Elvive Fibralogy Shampoo and Conditioner myself and see what all the hype was about…after all how good could be a duo that costs $14.00 NZ really be?

Housed in very decently sized bottles (250 mls to be exact) the shampoo is thick and luxe when poured into the palm, its quick to foam and its a creamy, lush foam. Only a very small amount is needed to wash a full head of hair, so this bottle will last ages.

After the shampoo is rinsed and before the conditioning stage, my hair definitely felt thicker already. The conditioner is a light, yet creamy affair and is easy to rinse out – which is an important feature for me (I’m always in a rush getting ready for work) And my hair combed through easily with no knotting.

Post-wash & condition, I dried off my hair when no styling products to get a honest feel for the results – my hair seemed a tad drier than usual, which is usually not a problem, but definitely had an increase in fullness and less static and frizziness than usual. L’Oreal uses Filoxane which thickens the hair from the inside, and the more you use this duo, the more volume grows within the hair fibre.

All in all for a supermarket shampoo and conditioner I dare you to find another product that does the same within the same price range, and for a decent salon-brought haircare duo often reaching up to $80.00 these day, you can’t go wrong!

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Fibralogy Shampoo & Conditioner $6.98 each