Calling all Clinique fans – its Clinique Gift with Purchase time again! From March the 1st to the 19th, anyone who purchases two Clinique products from selected Life Pharmacies receives a nine piece set and a beautiful makeup bag. Gift with Purchase time is a great opportunity to get a taste of Clinique products without committing to a full size (but I can guarantee you will be hooked!)

The bag contains – Take The Day Off Makeup Remover, Mild Liquid Facial Soap, Sculptwear Lift & Contour Serum for Face & Neck, Repairwear Sculpting Night Cream, All About Shadow Trio, Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara, Long Last Lipstick and Deep Comfort Body Butter.

Available now from Life Pharmacies.