The Shock Collection from YSL (out March 20) is a small makeup range designed to go alongside the new Black Opium Floral Shock. This is daring makeup designed for (mostly) late nights out, achieving a sort of grungy sophistication that YSL are portraying in the videos and editorial to match this campaign.

The two products I was sent to review are Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils and the Eye Gloss Smudger. The Shock Mascara is (hand on heart) the BEST mascara I have ever used. Its certainly intense as far as volume goes and I guess, designed for night, but I’ve been using this as my daily mascara and loving my massive, black lashes!

The secret to this mascara is the hourglass shaped brush that boosts different sized teeth and the four chambers of product that are in the bottom and the top of the mascara tube. This allows the brush to be loaded easily with product and the brush gives you clump-free application but also a wonderful sort of not-so-perfect look, which is what The Shock is all about. The patented formula also allows layers to be applied seamlessly for mega-volume. In short its amazing and available in 3 shades – Noir Asphalte, Blue Underground and Burgundy Bad (which will be limited edition). On counter March 20 for $66.00.

Next up is the Eye Gloss Smudger. This little tube of gloss has multiple uses; use your finger to layer the gloss on a clean eyelid for that bright lip, clean lid look, or apply your eye shadow (try it with YSL’s Couture Variation 04 palette) and smudge and ‘destroy’ up your shadow a bit. Think been out all night, but still look amazing-look. YSL say it can be also used as a glossy highlighter on the cheekbones. On counter March 20 for $58.00.

Also available will be the Couture Variation 04 palette, Eye Duo Smoker and the Couture Brow Marker…and of course the Black Opium Floral Shock (but more on that later)