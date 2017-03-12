With the amazing shade spectrum and skin-tone matching technology available in this day and age, there’s absolutely no excuses when it comes to rocking the wrong shade of foundation! I haven’t tried L’Oreal’s famous True Match for a few years, so was keen to try out the new formulation that is one of the best-selling foundations in the world. True Match’s big selling points are the sheer blend-ability and being able to perfectly match the skin tone’s colour and texture.

I originally asked for the C2 Natural Ivory (after doing the L’Oreal True Match Quiz) but found out that this super-pale shade was not stocked in NZ, so I went with the 1W Golden Ivory, which is a little warm and yellow for me, but in summer I can definitely get away with it. True Match is designed to adjust to your skin tone, so if you are a shade out, this technology will blend in well and look just fine.

There’s warm, cool and neutral tones on offer, which are usually only the domain of big (and more expensive) branded foundations, and 15 shades are available in New Zealand. Things I love about True Match – only a very small amount is needed, so this bottle is extremely economical, it blends beautifully and fast; covering imperfections and redness and instantly making skin look better. It’s SPF17 and stays on, but still gives the illusion of ‘real skin’. It’s creamy and doesn’t have any strong fragrance and is really affordable at $39.99!