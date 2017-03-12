YSL’s Black Opium EDP collection really is becoming a cult parfum, and for good reason; these heady fragrances are unlike anything else and are for stand out in the crowd, A-type personalities, or wallflowers that are wanting to be noticed! The Shock collection that I talked about here included another Black Opium – Floral Shock. The bottle is designed along the same features as the original Eau de Parfum, but the glitter encasing the bottle is a sort of pinky-mauve and fades out towards the bottom of the bottle.

Black Opium’s mainstay of coffee beans is still there, alongside freesia, bergamot, sugared pear, gardenia and orange blossom. My other Opium’s I save for nighttime, but Floral Shock is more than suitable for daytime. This is a sexy,woody, yet light and bright parfum, which stays on well (as expected) and always gets comments.

YSL Black Opium Floral Shock is available on March 20.

30 mls – $117.00

50mls – $175.00

90mls – $244.00