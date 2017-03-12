On counter March 20 YSL have the most stunning Spring ’17 Palette Collectors to snap up – Keep An Eye On Me – a five shadow palette and I Have A Blush On You – a stunning coral blush. These palettes are part of The Street & I collection and the gorgeous editorial (featuring Edie Campbell) above really encapsulates what the collection stands for. Its about a young woman out on the town in totally glam, but slightly messed-up makeup, she’s confident and probably on her way to see a band. YSL say its all about ‘urban adventures, downtown vibes, the city, street art and being a free soul’.

The Keep An Eye On Me palette holds five colours that look rather bright on first glance, but I can tell you that on application, they can be as subtle as you wish, and very build-able. There’s a shimmering deep peach, a pale champagne peach, a brick-like apricot, a fuchsia pink and a grey/navy that’s perfect for a un-done liner. These shades hold absolutely endless possibilities as far as combinations go – if you are a notice, start out with the grey shadow to line and define the eyes, top and bottom, or just a simple wash of the pale champagne peach. Or dive right in and use the brick-apricot and fuchsia for an amazing and modern evening look. As always the mirror is generous and there’s a double-ended sponge brush and a single-ended hair-brush. The actual palette design is amazing – graffiti-styled typography in black, white and pink. $122.00 NZ.

I Have A Blush On You also keeps the graffiti palette design going on with a black, white and orange, city-vibed design happening. Upon opening the amazzzzing brick embossment is almost to pretty to disturb! The YSL logo is embossed on the said brick wall and is crying out to have your blush brush swiped across it. This powder blush is a bright coral/apricot/orange and it very build-able. Keep it subtle with a gentle hand, or jump right in on the draping trend or dust on the apples of the cheeks for a cute, healthy glow. I Have A Blush On You is a satin/matte finish and has an RRP of $100.00 NZ.