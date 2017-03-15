bareMinerals latest lip colour collection has landed and it’s all about going nude. bareMinerals prides itself on using only the best natural ingredients so it is not surprising that the base of these lipsticks have undertones of avocado, shea, murumuru and cupuacu butters to help hydrate and nourish our lips. And to top the irresistibleness of these lipsticks, they are finished with a fresh vanilla scent.

I had the pleasure of reviewing two of the different lipstick options on offer in the new Gen Nude range. The first was the Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Kissyface and the second – the Buttercream Lipgloss in Forbidden Pink. I’ll admit wearing nude lipsticks can be daunting as the shades often wash me out but I found these versatile and pretty nude palettes easy to apply and style into my day to day look.

Kissyface is a moisturizing cream to matte liquid lipstick which creates a sheen that will leave all your gal pals envious. The colour goes on creamy and dries matte within a few seconds. It has a softer appearance than it looks on the applicator but the texture provides a clean, full coverage finish that lasted me through two coffees without requiring re-application.

For the gloss addicts, the buttercream lipgloss product puts our favourite glossy lip artillery back in the spotlight. Providing plenty of pop with its tactile, plumping finish this gloss can be applied on top of the matte range to dress up a fun and flirty evening look or worn by itself to create a buttery and velvety pout look. The forbidden pink colour is a more subtle light pink shade but vibrant enough to ensure everybody knows you’ve got a new gloss on.

Long lasting, statement making and easy to use, there are over 20 nude shades in the matte liquid range and 15 delightful glosses in the buttercream lip gloss range, which are sure to suit any skin tone. Pick up one of these awesome bareMinerals Gen Nude lip colours exclusively here at Mecca Beauty & Mecca Maxima Christchurch for $28.00 each.

Abbey James