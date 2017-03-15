The makeup goes on beautifully, winged eyeliner perfect, even the hair behaves, but still those pesky dark patches of hyper-pigmentation persist and show through your glorious new foundation…Sound familiar? This is me – all the time – well not so much of the perfect eyeliner, but you know what I mean. I usually have to pat on an extra layer or two of foundation over those really annoying (and very aging) pigmentation marks.

I was over the moon to be given the Lancome Blanc Expert range to review, and because my 40-something skin cell cycle is approx. 45 days (gulp) the Editor and I decided it needed six weeks to really give it a chance to work. Being an outdoor girl enjoying a long hot Kiwi summer meant this was always going to be a tough call –products aimed at combating pigmentation and the effects of pollutants would have their work cut out!

We’ve all know for decades that irritants in the air (hello cigarette smoke!) damage the skin, and Lancome has dedicated this range to the world’s increasing population of city-dwellers, living in environments more polluted than ever. Recent studies have shown links between air pollution and increases in hyper-pigmentation, inflammation and the breakdown of collagen and elastin – all resulting in a lot of prematurely aging faces!

The first step in the range is the Brightening & Replumping Mousse Lotion, a burst of mousse which becomes a soft lotion once applied to the skin. With the same active ingredients as the Spot Eraser, this gives the added benefit of Salicylic Acid, so that it’s exfoliating in preparation for the real work horse, the Intense Whitening Spot Eraser.

This stand-out serum comes in a tube (love a tube!) and has a light milky texture that literally smells like science, in a good way. Its active ingredient super-powers include:

Vitamin CG, a stable form of Vitamin C with added glucose for very slow release, meaning it works for longer once applied. CG gives the fibroblasts a shot of energy making them produce new, strong collagen fibres.

Ellagic Acid brings antioxidants to the party and the combination of these two is what slows down the melanin (pigment) factory.

Yeast + Red Algae help stop melanin getting into the cells, and breakdown the pigment that’s already there.

A sunblock fiend, I was crazy excited about the final product in this trial; straight out of the laboratory, UV Expert Youth Shield SPF50, and this did not disappoint. Light, instantly absorbed leaving a very subtle glow; the perfect makeup base without any of the usual greasiness, or the dreaded ‘product-roll’, Expert Shield combats UVA (aging) UVB (burning) and pollution. I’ve used this every single day for a solid 6 weeks and it’s going to be a much re-purchased companion.

So you can see how my pesky patches have faded, a lot! After about the 4 week point, they looked kind of scattered, like they’d been ‘zoomed-in on photoshop and had some pixels erased’, sounds mad, but they’ve faded; and I am impressed and amazed that an over the counter product has this level of effectiveness, even on my sun-damaged, sun-worshipping skin.

Blanc Expert Brightening & Replumping Mousse Lotion $70.00

Blanc Expert Intense Whitening Spot Eraser $139.00

UV Expert Youth Shield SPF50 $99.00 (Available Monday 20 March)

This range is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.

Iona Eadie-Askew