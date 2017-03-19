Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Complex fans rejoice! Out tomorrow, 20th of March is Midnight Recovery’s Botanical Cleansing Oil, which really does exclude the need of the sometimes. slightly annoying ‘double cleanse’. I was very excited about this arriving on my desk for review, one, I love oil cleansers and two, I’m a massive fan of Midnight Recovery Complex, or MRC as beauty geeks call it.

Botanical Cleansing Oil is a pleasure to use, its silky and light and gently fragranced with MRC’s core ingredient, Bulgarian Essential Lavender Oil, which as well as being deeply calming, it cares for the cares and stops any potential irritation from happening. If you are still unsure if oils, whether it be in a cleansing form, or in a night time treatment are for you, oils are highly beneficial for ALL skin types, yes, including combination, oily and acne-prone. They normalize the skin, especially when oily-skin types are in the habit of using products that dry up all that oil – and bingo the skin freaks out and produces even more oil to compensate.

So how do you use facial cleansing oils? First up make sure the face and hands are dry, and yes, a full face of makeup is A-OK, pump 3-4 pumps of the oil in one hand, then spread on both hands, then on the face. Lightly massage it in, working more on areas of heavier makeup, normally the nose and chin. I then rinse my hands and use them wet to then emulsify the oil, it turns milky at this stage and this is where the magic happens, the oil lifts makeup, grime and sunscreen right out of the pores. Finish off with a washcloth, making sure all signs of the oil are gone.

Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil also uses Evening Primrose Oil which is choca full of Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids which protect the skin’s precious barrier and Squalane, which is derived from Olives which has several important jobs – it coats the skin’s surface with botanical lipids, it breaks up makeup on the skin and it hydrates the skin, leaving it happy and nourished.

All in all, this is a stunningly, beautiful way to remove your makeup at the end of the day and a perfect accompaniment for your nightly application of Midnight Recovery Complex.

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil $65.00 on counter 20 March.