The famous Ralph Lauren designed Polo Red Extreme with speed, adrenaline, racing and power in mind. A suitably thrilling short film starring Luke Bracey (star of the 2015’s Point Break) and directed by Bruce Weber shows two men on motorbikes out-racing each other set to Franz Ferdinand’s (who just happen to be one of my fav bands) Take Me Out. Yes this is a men’s fragrance, but its seriously suitable for ladies’ as well, the blood orange, rich black coffee and black ebony wood is fresh, heady and sexy and falls into the Oriental fragrance category.

Top Notes – Blood Orange Accord, Red Ginger, Red Pineapple Accord

Middle Notes – Black Coffee Essence, Red Saffron, Red Sage

Top Notes – Black Ebony Wood Accord, Ambery Woods Accord, Cocoa Absolute

The bottle is a matte, frosted, black flacon with the iconic Polo image in red and comes in two sizes – 125ml EDT for $175.00 and 75ml EDT for $130.00.

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Extreme is on counter tomorrow 20 March.