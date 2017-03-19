This classic, best-selling Trilogy day cream isn’t new, but once in a while its great to be reminded how truly-amazing our very own, NZ-made, Trilogy really is! Vital Moisturising Cream comes in a tube form and in a lovely glass jar, its for all skin types and will feed your skin with natural nourishment from morning until night. Using lush botanical actives – Marula Oil, Orange Flower Extract, Evening Primrose Oil and Trilogy’s Trademarked Rosapene (a complex crafted from lycopene from tomatoes, acai, cranberry and rosehip, plus oats to sooth)

Vital protects the skin all day from free radicals, as well as providing the skin with a high level of fatty acids and hydration. Vital is a refreshing light day cream, that smells truly heavenly, and makeup just glides over the top. If you are new to Trilogy, this day cream, plus the Hydrating Mist Toner and the Cream Cleanser is a perfect 3 step to start off with.

Trilogy Vital Moisturising Cream in a jar or tube for $52.99 is available from selected Farmers stores, pharmacies, department stores and health stores.