If you are a busy person and appreciate products that work quickly and without fuss, but are still fragrant, natural and do their job, then Aussie brand, Frank Body is for you. Frank’s new Glow Mask arrived on my desk a couple of weeks back, a mask that is designed for those low on time and want big results quickly.

The first time I tried the Glow Mask was on a lazy Sunday afternoon and did end up leaving it on for way more than the time recommended. So I decided to put it through its paces, before work one morning. Half asleep and super-grumpy (always at 6.15am on a weekday) I slapped a thick layer of Glow on my face and jumped in the shower. After washing myself, I rinsed the mask off and proceeded to get ready as normal.

What difference did I notice? Brighter skin, that didn’t have that ‘pillow face’ look about it, less puffy and grumpy, makeup sat better and that glowy look lasted into the afternoon.

What’s Frank’s secret ingredient? Well, there’s a few actually – Goji Berry (major antioxidant) Shea and Cocoa Butters (hydration x 1000), Coffee Seed Oil (gets blood pumping to the surface of the skin) and Cranberry & Raspberry Seed Oils (Essential Fatty Acids and Omega 3, 6 and 9)

I think Frank is a wonderfully-playful brand and a great choice for someone’s first foray into skincare, or for a friend or partner that appreciates natural skincare with no chemicals. Frank’s cute packaging makes it very gift-worthy too. Buy Frank’s Glow Mask here from Mecca Beauty for a snip at $24.00.