This release from Dermalogica has been the biggest and most exciting release for me personally, for years. I’ve been a fan and a user of the brand’s famous Microfoliant for a long time and have loved it’s skin brightening, smoothing and refining skills as a rice-based, creamy exfoliant.

Brand new Superfoliant’s job is more about environmental and pollution-related skin aging issues. Having lived in Auckland CBD twice long-term over the last two decades, I can tell you that living and working on streets filled with buses and just general air pollution is definitely detrimental to the skin. Maybe too much information, but I remember blowing grey stuff out of my nose and using a white cotton pad with toner and it coming away a murky-grey (and this was on clean skin!) This was in the early 2000’s when my apartment windows were above a major bus stop.

Dermalogia’s research has discovered ‘Inflammageing’ – this is when skin aging is caused by inflammation, caused by fine, air-borne particles getting lodged within the pores, thus causing inflammation. Superfoliant contains Activated Binchotan Charcoal Powder from the Ubame Oak Tree, its attracts impurities and draws them from the pores, Rice Bran Extract which contains Phytic Acid which works as a physical (scrub) exfoliant and a non-physical (this is a non-scrub exfoliant which still re-surfaces) Enzymes deeply cleanse, Malic and Lactic Acids re-surface for super-smooth skin surface and to protect whilst all this work is happening; Red Algae and Tara Fruit Extract preserves the skin’s barrier function and Vitamin B3 prevents pollution particles adhering to the skin.

Superfoliant is a joy to use, sprinkle about half a teaspoon into wet hands, as you would with the classic Microfoliant. When mixed with water, this charcoal-rich power foams up into a creamy, gritty paste, ready to gently apply to the face and neck. Work the product gently in small circles, concentrating on any areas of concern, or blocked pores (usually the nose for me). Rinse off gently with warm water and apply a night cream, serum or oil (I prefer to use Superfoliant after a long day at work in the CBD).

What have I noticed while using Superfoliant for the last couple of weeks? SUPER clean and smooth skin, refined texture, clear pores, smaller pores, makeup looks way better on, products absorb faster and work better and well, just amazing looking skin!

Dermalogica recommend using Superfoliant every second day until your skin adjusts, then can be used daily if you wish. Another thing I really like about Superfoliant is you can adjust the thickness of your scrub by adding more or less water for a thick ‘gritty’ scrub or a thinner, light scrub.

Dermalogica Superfoliant available now for $109.00