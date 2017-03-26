Gels and Shellacs seem to have dominated nails in the last few years, sure there are positives – stay on ages, don’t chip, but also negatives – hard to get off yourself, or you have to pay someone to remove it, nails are left in a pretty bad state afterwards and you are stuck with the same colour for three weeks.

I wanted to write about the joys of the traditional manicure done at home, easy to remove, easy to change colour and a satisfying routine to get into on a Sunday afternoon! I’ve been using Essie’s Nail Care line to prep and finish my nails (and of course Essie colour) for the last month and have re-discovered the joys of doing my own nails.

After I remove last week’s colour, I have been using QVS’s brilliant little Cuticle Sticks which are dual-ended, one end is a cuticle pusher with a light emery board tip which gently removes excess cuticle skin, and the other end is a traditional wooden orange stick. I then file any excess length off and make sure the nails are clean and free of any hand cream, oils, etc.

Essie sent me two Base Coat options – Millionails and Help Me Grow. Millionails concentrates on getting strength back into the nails, and is brilliant if you have an issue for peeling, splitting and breaking nails. This treatment can also be used on naked nails. Help Me Grow uses Argan Oil and Algae Extract to prevent breakage and provides a super-smooth base and protectant for colour to be applied. Both $24.99.

Next up, choosing a colour! Over the last five weeks I’ve road-tested all five colours that Essie sent over. Two classics and bestsellers – Bordeaux and Lacquered Up. Bordeaux is a deep, red wine which suits day or night and any situation, its a very elegant, vintage shade. Its not too dark that it falls into Goth territory! Lacquered Up is a bright, orange-based red, Essie call it a ‘Red, Hot Crimson’. Its a bright shade that needs confidence to wear, but I wore it in the office with no problem. Its super glossy and almost a ‘China Red’.

Exotic Lira is a deep fuchsia pink that I currently have on my nails. Lira was the currency of Italy until 2002. This colour definitely looked brighter in the bottle than on the nail. Exotic Lira is a gorgeous pink good for any occasion. In Stitches, an intriguing colour, Essie call it a ‘cheeky blush pink’, I call it a bricky-rose. Its a neutral, but a bold neutral. I got lots of comments on this shade. Lastly, Meet Me At Sunset – this shade is hot, hot, hot! A fiery orange that’s almost fluorescent and would be perfect for a pedicure as well. Would look perfect on olive and pale skins and gets (positive) comments! Essie Nail Lacquers are $22.99 from Farmers.

After two coats of colour the Good To Go Rapid Dry Top Coat is applied – this dries really fast and gives a super-shiny finish, it also really sets the colour to give it super-staying power and protection from chips for 7 days. $24.99. And if you really want to make sure your nails are dry and really to face the day, drop a drop of Quick-E Drying Drops on each nail which does the obvious – dries, but also add a lovely nourishing oil to the nails and cuticles. $29.99. Lastly Essie’s famous Apricot Cuticle Oil – this can be used once or twice a day to really care and soften the cuticles, if your hands are in water a lot, the cuticles suffer and end up looking dry, Apricot Oil will fix that, fast. $24.99.